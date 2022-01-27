Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,173,899 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

