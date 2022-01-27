AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.73 Million

Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $692.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.70 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $348.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.