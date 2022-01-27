Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.83

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as low as $25.10. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 86,810 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

