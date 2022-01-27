AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $244.17

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.17 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.98). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($3.01), with a volume of 8,741 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.82 million and a PE ratio of -51.86.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.