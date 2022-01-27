adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($329.55) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($386.36) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €328.93 ($373.78).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €243.20 ($276.36) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €281.79. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

