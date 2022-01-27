Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.03. 51,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

