Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WMS stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

