Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVIFY stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.31. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

