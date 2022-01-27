Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.40

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 3934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.