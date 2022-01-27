Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$1.60 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) received a C$1.60 price target from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ADZN stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 434,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.16 million and a P/E ratio of 78.18. Adventus Mining has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.28.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

