Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,677. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

