Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,535 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00.

DOCS stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

