Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 314,289 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $273,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

