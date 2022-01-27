Advisory Research Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

