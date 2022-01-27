Advisory Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

