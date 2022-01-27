Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 162,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,333,675 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $5.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 54.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

