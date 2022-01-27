Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan Sells 6,025 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $74,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AEHR stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 1,131,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $296.60 million, a PE ratio of 221.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

