Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce sales of $5.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.35 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $62.16 on Thursday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

