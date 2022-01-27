Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.43. Afya shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 8,284 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

