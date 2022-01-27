Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGGZF. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF remained flat at $$25.35 during trading hours on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

