Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 63,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,156. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$603.53 million and a P/E ratio of 51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.80.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.