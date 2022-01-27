AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 4,130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

