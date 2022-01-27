AGF Investments LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average is $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

