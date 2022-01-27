AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of AGFMF remained flat at $$6.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

