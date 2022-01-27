Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228,390 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 5.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.57% of Agilent Technologies worth $271,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $134.22. 14,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,829. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

