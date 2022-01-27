AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 1.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 3,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

