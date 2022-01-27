Aion Trading Down 33.2% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $42.23 million and $3.52 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,125.66 or 0.99927759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085059 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00255411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00167199 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00350830 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001580 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,080,338 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

