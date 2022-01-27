Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

ACDVF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

