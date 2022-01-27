Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.87

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.87 and traded as high as C$22.72. Air Canada shares last traded at C$22.05, with a volume of 2,247,556 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$678,267.50.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

