Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIMO. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $191,309,000.

MIMO stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

