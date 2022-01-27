Akash Network Market Cap Hits $178.27 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $178.27 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.96 or 0.06808928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.27 or 0.99886509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052698 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.