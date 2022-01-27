Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 809.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 15,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

