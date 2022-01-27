Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.90

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 4523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $594.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $937,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

