Akroma Hits Market Cap of $84,990.87 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $84,990.87 and $121.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.26 or 0.06528958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065823 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.