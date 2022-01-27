Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.62 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $43.67 million and $6.62 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042281 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005959 BTC.

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

