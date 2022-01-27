Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.81

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.81 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 3873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after buying an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRM)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
