Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.81

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.81 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 3873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after buying an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

