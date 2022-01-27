Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $808.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 326.94 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

