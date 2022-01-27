Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Co engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities.

