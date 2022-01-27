Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

