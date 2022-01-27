Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $513.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

