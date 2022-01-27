Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Market Capitalization of $148.05 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $148.05 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00238779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00077005 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001933 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.