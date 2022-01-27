Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,391,831 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

