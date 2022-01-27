Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

