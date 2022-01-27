Algorand Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Algorand has a total market cap of $6.08 billion and approximately $306.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00173619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00075213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00380663 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,986,722,379 coins and its circulating supply is 6,546,893,716 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

