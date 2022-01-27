Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $457.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.58. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

