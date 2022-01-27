Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.26. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 2,552 shares changing hands.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,973,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,229,528.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 746,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

