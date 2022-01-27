Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 410,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 653,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $4,960,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

