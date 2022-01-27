Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

