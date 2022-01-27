AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

