Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 207.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Dada Nexus worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 814,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

